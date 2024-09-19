Critical Comparison: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) & Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) and Saras (OTCMKTS:SAAFY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Saras”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $1.05 billion 1.98 $126.24 million $2.77 15.81 Saras N/A N/A N/A ($0.87) -9.92

Delek Logistics Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Saras. Saras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 12.48% -147.45% 8.78% Saras N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Saras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.8% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Saras shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and Saras, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Saras 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.50%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Saras.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Saras on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment includes refined products terminals and pipelines in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This segment provides marketing services for the refined products and terminalling services at refined products terminals to independent third parties. The Storage and Transportation segment comprises tanks, offloading facilities, trucks, and ancillary assets, which provide crude oil, intermediate, and refined products transportation and storage services. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

About Saras

(Get Free Report)

Saras S.p.A. engages in the oil refinery business in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Industrial & Marketing; and Renewables segments. It also sells and distributes oil products, such as diesel, gasoline, diesel fuel for heating, liquefied petroleum gas, virgin naphtha, bunkering, and aviation fuel. In addition, the company generates and sells electricity through an integrated gasification combined cycle plant with a total installed capacity of 575 megawatts; and a wind farm with a total installed capacity of 171 megawatts. Further, it provides consultancy, engineering, and technological development services in the oil refining, petrochemical, chemical, and energy industry sectors. Additionally, the company owns and operates depots located in Arcola and Cartagena. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.