Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 14,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,046. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

