Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CVR opened at $17.60 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.55%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

