Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $2.46 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,977,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $26,858.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,703.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 369,586 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 366.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,050 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.