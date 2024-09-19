Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 493.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,831.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

