Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

KINO opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.89) on Monday. Kinovo has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.84.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

