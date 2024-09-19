Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on the stock.
Kinovo Trading Down 2.2 %
KINO opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.89) on Monday. Kinovo has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 79 ($1.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.84.
About Kinovo
