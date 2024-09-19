Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $96.56

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,221 shares of company stock valued at $12,130,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period.

SFM opened at $104.86 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

