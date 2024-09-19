Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Target Price at $82.40

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $73.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

