Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Price Target at GBX 5,351

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,351 ($70.69).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($68.69) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.66) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,015 ($66.25) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,655.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,746 ($49.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,145 ($67.97). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,835.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,861.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

