Brokerages Set Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Target Price at C$2.90

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.90.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CXB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Shares of CXB stock opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3930435 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
