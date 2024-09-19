Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Up 10.5% in August

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.59. 369,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.13 and a 200-day moving average of $203.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $166.73 and a 52-week high of $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

