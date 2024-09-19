Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Brady Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.27. Brady has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. Brady’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brady

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Brady by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brady by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Brady by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

