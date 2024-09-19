Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $2,289,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BAH traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $154.51. 425,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,405. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $106.90 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.