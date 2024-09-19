Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX opened at $154.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $157.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

