BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
BioAtla Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.66 on Monday. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
