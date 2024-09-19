BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABFree Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.66 on Monday. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCABGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.