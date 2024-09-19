BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $1.66 on Monday. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

About BioAtla

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 36.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

