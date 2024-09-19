Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) Insider Sells A$2,492,000.00 in Stock

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Davey sold 28,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$2,492,000.00 ($1,683,783.78).

Betmakers Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Betmakers Technology Group Company Profile

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides software, data, and analytics products for the B2B wagering market in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Global Racing Network, Global Betting Services, and Global Tote segments.

