Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Further Reading

