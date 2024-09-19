Barclays Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $320.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of RH to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.54.

RH Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $335.15 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $354.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,339,263 shares in the company, valued at $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RH by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

