Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE BANC opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

