Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

