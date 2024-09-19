ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 2.9 %
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
