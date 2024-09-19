AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £150 ($198.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.94) to GBX 74 ($0.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a £110 ($145.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($139.41).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AZN opened at £118.56 ($156.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($124.98) and a 12-month high of £133.88 ($176.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,117.57). 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.