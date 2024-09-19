Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASRT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Assertio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

ASRT stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.79. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 261.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,655 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Assertio by 16.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

