Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,168 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,459 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.04.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.