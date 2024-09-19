Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 619,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.62. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

