Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,421. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $116.44 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

