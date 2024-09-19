Apyx Medical’s (APYX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of APYX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.33. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.95.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
