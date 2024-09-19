Apyx Medical’s (APYX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of APYX opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 5.33. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 57.86% and a negative return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 511,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

