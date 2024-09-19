Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$29.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARE. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Shares of ARE opened at C$20.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$20.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3804945 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In related news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

