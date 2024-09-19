Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACRV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

