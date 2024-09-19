Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACRV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.