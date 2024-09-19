360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys A$460,746.18 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGPGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt bought 743,139 shares of 360 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$460,746.18 ($311,314.99).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt bought 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$184,997.76 ($124,998.49).
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt acquired 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$315,501.30 ($213,176.55).
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,636.20 ($98,402.84).
  • On Wednesday, June 19th, Tony Pitt acquired 189,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$117,180.00 ($79,175.68).

360 Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 3.88.

360 Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. 360 Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About 360 Capital Group

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP)

