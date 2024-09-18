Zega Financial LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zega Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.62. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

