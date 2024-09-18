Zega Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.2% of Zega Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $726.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $273.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC increased their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

