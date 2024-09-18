YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. YETI has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 776.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after acquiring an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.