XRUN (XRUN) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $17.93 million and $67,026.29 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,072,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

