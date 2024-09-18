Xai (XAI) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Xai (XAI) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Xai token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xai has a total market cap of $123.25 million and $11.66 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xai has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,293,956,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,609,799 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,293,081,890.1013882 with 656,735,516.4445632 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.17564995 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $10,118,077.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.