WINkLink Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18.48 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $83.45 million and $18.48 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WINkLink has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008484 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $16,796,133.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

