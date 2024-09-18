Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $81,507,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $60,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

