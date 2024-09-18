WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Up 15.4% in August

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,907. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in WEX by 717.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. 409,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,129. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

