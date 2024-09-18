Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 434,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,098,285 shares.The stock last traded at $174.06 and had previously closed at $174.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.90.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

