Wealth Alliance Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $747.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

