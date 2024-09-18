Wealth Alliance Sells 639 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

