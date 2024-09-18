Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,476 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Wealth Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

