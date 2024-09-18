Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,421 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3,468.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,572,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,715,000 after buying an additional 3,472,071 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 107.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,943,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after buying an additional 2,043,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

