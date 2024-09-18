Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

