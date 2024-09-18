Wealth Alliance Acquires 6,191 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 87,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

