Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

