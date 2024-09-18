Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,532,000.

ADME stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

