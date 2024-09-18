Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

HTGC stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.