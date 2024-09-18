Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $660.64 and its 200 day moving average is $639.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

