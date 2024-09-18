Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys 70,931 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 340.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,931 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 504,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

